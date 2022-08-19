Avera Medical Minute
More Rain Later Today

Cooler Temps
More Rain and Cooler Air for Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay cloudy around most of the region for the rest of our Friday. We may see a little sunshine in central South Dakota. That will help us warm into the mid 70s. In the east, we’ll be stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. We’ll see more cloud cover in the east and have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms later this morning into the afternoon. The risk of severe weather today is very low. Some parts of the region could see between a quarter and a half inch of rain.

A few showers could linger through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. After that, we’ll start to clear out and the sun should come back out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the region with 80s out west. Sunday is looking great with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s!

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like we’ll start off the week dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. By the middle of next week, we’ll bring in another chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will briefly drop into the 70s by the end of next week with 80s returning by that weekend.

