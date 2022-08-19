Names released in fatal crash northeast of Farmer

FARMER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Salem, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

Officials say the 50-year-old driver, Donna Ratliff, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old female passenger, Summer Ratliff, was partially ejected from the vehicle. She suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is preliminary.

