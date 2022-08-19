Northern State welcomes freshmen on move-in day

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Colleges like SDSU, USD and Northern State welcomed their incoming freshmen classes to their campuses Friday.

Northern State University staff say they welcomed over 350 students to campus on move-in day.

For freshmen like Jack Shoenhard, who came all the way from Rapid City to Northern State University, moving into college can come with a mix of emotions.

”A little anxiety just trying to get here and get all my stuff together, but it’s something new and I’m excited for it,” said Shoenhard.

Luckily, NSU student athletes help make the move-in process easier by helping those freshmen unload their belongings into their new dorms.

Schoenhard will be a wrestler for NSU, and he is excited to help the freshmen next year.

”It’s awesome. I was moved in within five minutes and it was one trip, and I was like, ‘Awesome.’ It’s something cool that they do for the new students and I hope to do it for them too,” said Schoenhard.

Even though NSU freshman Jacob Angerhofer is from Aberdeen, he is still a little worried about the adjustment of moving onto campus.

”A lot of people probably can’t wait to get out of their house, but I have a very comfortable life at home. It’s great. So, it’ll be a big change like showering in a whole different place,” said Angerhofer.

Angerhofer says it hasn’t hit him quite yet that he won’t be living under his parents’ roof this semester.

“I’m not really too emotional right now, but it’ll definitely be a big change. I think the thing I’m most worried about is just liking it, just being happy and knowing if this is the right place,” said Angerhofer.

Northern State has a variety of orientation opportunities and resources to help make the adjustment of moving into college easier.

”We’ve got a great transition from welcoming them to their room to a great orientation setting so that they’re really ready for the full collegiate experience. At Northern, we have scholar professors who deeply about teaching, and we’ve got support services in our Opportunity Center that are personalized and help every student succeed, and the third thing we tell them is you’re coming to a community that supports its university like no other,” said NSU President Neal Schnoor.

After moving in over the weekend, the freshmen at Northern State University will begin their first day of class on Monday, August 22nd.

