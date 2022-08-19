OYO: Griddle and Infrared Grills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are talking about alternatives to your typical convection grills.

Doug says you can use a griddle to do some grilling. It will still use propane like a normal convection grill, just a little less propane. Just pour some oil on the griddle before you start and keep an eye on your food since it will cook a little faster.

Infrared grills use infrared heat on the surface the food sits on to cook it. Using both these grills over convection grills means your food usually cooks faster and is juicier!

