Pierre and Roosevelt split soccer doubleheader at Howard Wood Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre boys soccer team made the trip to Sioux Falls worthwhile on Thursday with a 4-0 win over Roosevelt. Ryan Derry’s penalty kick put the game out of reach and Carson Ahartz “pitched” a shutout for Pierre.

In the girls game it was the Rough Riders who prevailed 2-0. Taite Scheafer’s goal made it 2-0 and that was all Calli Radel needed in goal for support.

