Police: Attempt to exchange goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a person attempted to sell a phone and the potential buyer stole it.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the person who wanted to sell the phone found the potential buyer on Facebook. The two people agreed to meet at a gas station around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the potential buyer grabbed the phone, ran, and jumped into a car. The victim apparently saw a gun in the suspect’s car before it drove off.

Off. Clemens says the gun was not used or pointed at the victim and no injuries were sustained.

This is the second time this week that someone has been robbed in Sioux Falls while meeting a buyer through online interactions.

A safer way to exchange goods

Off. Clemens suggests that if citizens are going to exchange goods with someone they came in contact with over social media, or with strangers in general, the Law Enforcement Center has designated areas for such meetings.

At the very least, Off. Clemens says that the LEC offers a secure location with surveillance footage, and should a crime occur, police officers and cameras are everywhere.

