‘Pride of Dakotas’ marching band preparing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of South Dakota State’s famous marching and, -- ‘The Pride of the Dakotas,’ were on campus early this year to begin practicing for something truly special.
Later this semester, the band will make its first-ever appearance at the ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.” Photojournalist Sam Tastad talks with SDSU’s band director and members to see how excited they are to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity.
