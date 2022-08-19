‘Pride of Dakotas’ marching band preparing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of South Dakota State’s famous marching and, -- ‘The Pride of the Dakotas,’ were on campus early this year to begin practicing for something truly special.

Later this semester, the band will make its first-ever appearance at the ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.” Photojournalist Sam Tastad talks with SDSU’s band director and members to see how excited they are to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity.

