Raises for DOC employees: The backstory of how an unidentified group created change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For over a year, Governor Kristi Noem has addressed the ongoing difficulties within the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Our I-Team has the backstory on what brought about a surprise announcement from Governor Noem Thursday describing immediate pay increases for certain DOC employees.

A local businessman, who has family employed at the DOC, grew so concerned over Correction Officers’ safety that he organized a meeting. An unidentified group of bi-partisan South Dakota lawmakers and long-term DOC staff met on Wednesday.

Dakota News Now also contributed by sending communications from both Correctional Officers and inmates describing their concerns along with pleas to help affect change.

While there were many pressing topics addressed, such as mandatory overtime, reduced food quality, and growing tension with inmates spending more time in the cells day, a correctional officer who was there tells us the highest priority they collectively decided to address was the staffing shortage.

The officer describes the reaction of legislators hearing of the issues within the DOC, saying:

“Most of them were shocked to hear about the current conditions. I believe after the meeting, they were on their phones quite quickly, and then this announcement came about. I also know that Wasco has been pushing for these raises since the day she started. This is certainly a push in the right direction towards making a safer institution.”

Although there is a collective sigh of relief from many that a wage increase could address a staff shortage within the DOC, there are many questions.

We’re hearing from legislators who are uncertain where the funds are coming from to establish the increase.

A legislator on the Corrections Commission says they were kept in the dark with happenings at the DOC, often getting status updates from our reports. This begs the question: How did the unidentified group of employees and legislators affect change in a short amount of time?

The group does not want to be identified, as they intend to meet again.

In a statement announcing the bump in pay, Governor Noem provided a statement:

“These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “These increases show officers our appreciation for their service to our state. Sec. Wasko and I will continue to focus on solving problems and prioritizing the security of both our correctional officers and the inmates that they manage.”

The correctional officer who attended Wednesday’s meeting remains concerned over staffing issues.

“We’re still extremely short on staff. HR needs to focus on recruiting new staff. The administration needs to change and adjust the field training program in the mentorship program to maintain and keep staff. One thing I do think they need to do with the pay. There needs to be a much higher pay differential for evening shifts and the officers that work on the floors. These are the most difficult positions and have the highest turnaround rate.”

The South Dakota State Employees organization also weighed in on the announcement:

“The SDSEO is grateful that correctional officers and other security personnel within South Dakota DOC may have had their career and financial fears at least temporarily eased with these announced increases. They are our first line within DOC, the standard bearers. But at the same time, it’s just a fraction of a start. The other nearly 300 DOC employees also deserve brand-new compensation increases. And so do the 13,000 other state government employees. Practically all state government employees have labored under the exact same Band-aid and bubblegum compensation schemes that led to such issues within DOC, and all those employees deserve long-sought, long-lobbied for relief. The time should be now. It’s admirable for Governor Noem to have stepped up for our security professionals when the chips were down. Let’s double down and fix the rest while there’s a play to be made,” said Eric Ollila, Executive Director, South Dakota State Employees Organization.

Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko continues to send a message of determination to improve conditions.

“This is the latest step to improve safety and the overall culture at DOC. We are proud of our corrections employees and grateful for their service,” said Kellie Wasko, Secretary of the Department of Corrections. “Thanks to Governor Noem’s leadership, our Department has made tremendous progress in the past several months. There is still much work left to do, including newer and safer facilities, and we are committed to getting that accomplished.”

