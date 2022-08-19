Renner Days raises money for City’s fire department

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Renner Days has been the town’s annual event since it began over 15 years ago.

It started thanks to the Renner Volunteer Firefighters such as Assistant Fire Chief Mike Schmitz and organizers say it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole community though.

”We have a great supporting community they chip in and help us wherever needed and have a tremendous turnout for Renner Days. We’ll feed a lot of people and have a lot of people coming to town,” Schmitz said.

The event aims to be fun for the whole family as activities are planned for children and adults alike.

“We’ve got a lot of things to keep the kids occupied and it gives everyone the opportunity to get to know your community and get to know your neighbors,” Renner Days Committee Member Brenda Hoek said.

One of the many things kids love at the event is the old-fashioned homemade ice cream that will be served up at the fire station.

”We’ll make several batches of ice cream and it’ll be running from Saturday morning through lunch so people can see it run, kids and adults, love seeing it run and then get to enjoy the ice cream afterward,” Schmitz said.

All of the proceeds of Renner Days will be going to a good cause as it will help fund the Volunteer Fire Department.

”With budgets being tight everybody seeing cutbacks here and there, benefits like this draw people into the community they donate money and all of that money is going to the fire department,” Hoek said.

Renner Days starts Friday at 5:00 p.m. and wraps up on Sunday afternoon.

