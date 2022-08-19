Researcher says Knife River’s parent company fined nearly $3.4 million since 2000 for OSHA, environment violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you were at the Sioux Empire Fair last week, you probably noticed the large Quarry next to the fairgrounds or maybe had a bird’s eye view from the Ferris wheel. Ownership of the Quarry changed when Knife river purchased it in 2018 and changed the company name earlier this year. After receiving a tip, we looked into the history of knife river and parent company MDU resources. A Knife River representative says the company has implemented changes to improve its standing in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.