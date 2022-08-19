Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Researcher says Knife River’s parent company fined nearly $3.4 million since 2000 for OSHA, environment violations

After receiving a tip, we looked into the history of knife river and parent company MDU resources.
By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you were at the Sioux Empire Fair last week, you probably noticed the large Quarry next to the fairgrounds or maybe had a bird’s eye view from the Ferris wheel. Ownership of the Quarry changed when Knife river purchased it in 2018 and changed the company name earlier this year. After receiving a tip, we looked into the history of knife river and parent company MDU resources. A Knife River representative says the company has implemented changes to improve its standing in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Tipped over crane in Sioux Falls
200-foot crane tipped over in Sioux Falls
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Some people walking on the side walk with some motorcyclists passing by
Arrests up, total crashes down so far at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

A new English program at Showplace Cabinetry is helping bridge the language gap between...
English classes helping employees move up in their careers
Students in Miller return to school building after Ag shop explosion
Talking with a lactation specialist for Breastfeeding Awareness Month
The Lake County Historical Society is raising funds to bring a piece of South Dakota history...
Museum raising funds to preserve covered wagon