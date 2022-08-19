Results of Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting investigation released

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting of Glenn Nisich of Sioux Falls, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member on July 3, 2022, in Sioux Falls.

The report found that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in using lethal force.

“The Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an independent, thorough and complete investigation into this incident at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department,” Vargo said.

Authorities say Nisich was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at a rural Minnehaha County home on July 2, 2022. At 2 a.m. July 3, the Sioux Falls SWAT team was called out to assist with a search warrant and the apprehension of Nisich at a residence in east Sioux Falls. The Crime Negotiations Unit was on scene speaking to Nisich who was on a cell phone.

The report indicates at 6:18 a.m., Nisich pointed his firearm to the north and fired one round in the general direction of a police drone, the marksmen’s area, and occupied houses. The SWAT team member fired two shots at Nisich, hitting him one time. Nisich was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Law enforcement exhausted every reasonable option to safely bring Nisich into custody on his warrant before his statements and actions made it clear that deadly force was required,” Vargo said. “Based on the circumstances, the evidence, and witness interviews, our investigation determined that a reasonable officer present at the scene was justified in firing their weapon and using lethal force during this tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol Office for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation. The summary and a map of the scene can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.