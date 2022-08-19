USD’s volleyball coach Leanne Williamson says the Summit League is getting better each year

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the USD Volleyball team today. The Coyotes lost some big talent through graduation, especially setter Madison Jurgens. But they have Elizabeth Juhnke back and Leanne Williamson keeps recruiting great players.

For that matter, so do other teams in the Summit League after a run of dominance by Denver that the Coyotes put a stop to.

”Yes I think everyone has improved. Denver kind of ran the table for quite a few years and I think it took someone else being able to knock them off there to start to change the make-up of things a little bit. But I think every team has done a good job of elevating their program,” says the Coyotes head coach.

Williamson has grown the USD program into the best in the Summit League where they are a potential NCAA team every single season. They are defending conference champions.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.