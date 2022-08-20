Avera Medical Minute
Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest

Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a business in Vivian and attempted to make a traffic stop, that's when the vehicle took off.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Fort Pierre, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a business in Vivian and attempted to make a traffic stop. 

That’s when the vehicle sped away and headed north on Highway 83 toward Stanley County at a high rate of speed, the deputy pursued.

A while later, the vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 83 at the 114-mile marker south of Ft Pierre, at which time the driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a pasture.  

The deputy gave chase on foot and was able to apprehend the subject a short time later with assistance from supporting agencies. 

Due to the driver’s age, his name is being withheld at this time.

