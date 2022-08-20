Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest

Fort Pierre, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a business in Vivian and attempted to make a traffic stop.

That’s when the vehicle sped away and headed north on Highway 83 toward Stanley County at a high rate of speed, the deputy pursued.

A while later, the vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 83 at the 114-mile marker south of Ft Pierre, at which time the driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a pasture.

The deputy gave chase on foot and was able to apprehend the subject a short time later with assistance from supporting agencies.

Due to the driver’s age, his name is being withheld at this time.

