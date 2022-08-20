Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope

The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name new discoveries by James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a contest now open to name new planets discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope is making amazing discoveries every day, and each planet and host star needs to be named.

The organization in charge of naming celestial objects, the International Astronomical Union, launched the global NameExoworlds 2022 Competition.

An exoworld is considered to be any planet outside our solar system.

The competition does have its rules: you can’t name an exoworld after yourself, your pet, or give it religious or military significance.

The public can submit their names through Nov. 11. Entries can be submitted through this form.

An international committee will review the submissions and announce the winners next March.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two men were found dead at a site between Sioux Falls and Hartford on Aug. 18,...
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
Authorities are asking for your help in an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

Latest News

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest