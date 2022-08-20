Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand Wednesday morning. (ROSS FAMILY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CNN) - A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in New Zealand.

The marine biologist, Phil Ross, told CNN the seal managed to get into the house through one of the cat doors.

According to Ross, the family cat seemingly provoked the animal.

Ross said that his wife was able to encourage the seal out of the house and into the garden.

She then called the department of conservation ranger to get the baby fur seal to a safe place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two men were found dead at a site between Sioux Falls and Hartford on Aug. 18,...
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
Authorities are asking for your help in an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

Latest News

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest