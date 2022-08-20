FIRST ALERT FORECAST: An overall nice Saturday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Saturday overall is looking pretty good after a cool and mostly cloudy day Friday with scattered rain showers.

There will be clouds and areas of fog this morning, but then skies will become clear to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs range from the low to mid 70s east to the mid 80s in central South Dakota with a northerly breeze.

Tonight will be quiet with a mainly clear sky with light winds and lows in the 50s. The combination of clear skies and calm winds could lead to fog developing overnight into Sunday morning once again.

Temperatures will slowly increase over the next few days with mostly dry conditions. Highs return to the 80s for nearly everyone with 90s in central South Dakota.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return towards mid to late week but chances for now are on the low side. Most models are indicating total rainfall over the next week will remain under a quarter of an inch areawide, which is not good for the ongoing drought conditions.

