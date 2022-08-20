FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-19-22)
Featuring 11 games from the kickoff of the South Dakota Prep Football Season!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights.
Football Friday is back!
The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night with games in 11B and all three 9-Man classes, and our debut show had you covered! We’ve got the highlights, scores and FUN from “Week Zero” featuring 11 games.
In the video viewer above you can watch:
-Winner @ Tri-Valley
-Baltic @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
-Elk Point-Jefferson @ Parker
-Groton @ Roncalli
-Hanson @ Howard
-Florence-Henry @ Hamlin
-Sully Buttes @ Stanley County
In the second half of our show, seen in the video viewer below, we’ve got action from 9A & 9B featuring:
-Irene-Wakonda at Canistota
-Chester @ Garretson
-Waverly/South Shore @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary
-De Smet @ Castlewood
-A replay of last night’s Colman-Egan @ Elkton/Lake Benton game
