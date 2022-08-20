Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-19-22)

Featuring 11 games from the kickoff of the South Dakota Prep Football Season!
First half our debut show featuring highlights from 11B and 9AA
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights.

Football Friday is back!

The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night with games in 11B and all three 9-Man classes, and our debut show had you covered! We’ve got the highlights, scores and FUN from “Week Zero” featuring 11 games.

In the video viewer above you can watch:

-Winner @ Tri-Valley

-Baltic @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Elk Point-Jefferson @ Parker

-Groton @ Roncalli

-Hanson @ Howard

-Florence-Henry @ Hamlin

-Sully Buttes @ Stanley County

In the second half of our show, seen in the video viewer below, we’ve got action from 9A & 9B featuring:

-Irene-Wakonda at Canistota

-Chester @ Garretson

-Waverly/South Shore @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-De Smet @ Castlewood

-A replay of last night’s Colman-Egan @ Elkton/Lake Benton game

Our show concludes with highlights from 9A & 9B

