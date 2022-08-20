FOOTBALL FRIDAY: Season Premiere (8-19-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The burgers and brats are on the grills, the pads are popping, and towns across South Dakota are shutting down to spend a Friday night under the lights.

Football Friday is back!

The South Dakota prep football season got underway on Friday night with games in 11B and all three 9-Man classes, and our debut show had you covered! We’ve got the highlights, scores and FUN from “Week Zero” featuring 11 games.

In the video viewer above you can watch:

-Winner @ Tri-Valley

-Baltic @ Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan

-Elk Point-Jefferson @ Parker

-Groton @ Roncalli

-Hanson @ Howard

-Florence-Henry @ Hamlin

-Sully Buttes @ Stanley County

In the second half of our show, seen in the video viewer below, we’ve got action from 9A & 9B featuring:

-Irene-Wakonda at Canistota

-Chester @ Garretson

-Waverly/South Shore @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

-De Smet @ Castlewood

-A replay of last night’s Colman-Egan @ Elkton/Lake Benton game

Our show concludes with highlights from 9A & 9B

