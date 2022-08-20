FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Howard!

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Football Friday is back and that means it’s time to get out amongst the tailgates!

Our Tailgate Tour live pregame show returns for another season previewing some of the week’s biggest games and giving you a taste of what Football Fridays in our region are all about!

Our 2022 season premiere takes us to Howard where the Tigers, coming off a 12-0 season and State 9A title, are up to 9AA and ranked #1. They open the year with #4 Hanson.

In the video viewer above you can hear from Hanson and head coach James Haskamp about his team and get a preview of the game with Howard during our 5:30 PM newscast.

Unfortunately, due to bad weather in the Howard area, our 6:00 PM live coverage had to be scrapped. Posted below are the clips we intended to air during that show: Howard head coach Pat Ruml’s thoughts entering the game and the return of our fan favorite Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s Pick!

Tigers bring back six on each side of the ball as defending 9A State Champs

For the fourth year our Sports Pup predicts games!

