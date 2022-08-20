Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday Celebrating Families Back-To-School Fair was back in action at St. Joseph Cathedral School in Sioux Falls.

The event featured giveaways for several needed back-to-school items such as socks, underwear, bike helmets, and much more.

Prairie View Prevention Services Executive Director Darcy Jensen has been helping put on the event for several years.

“It is my passion to work with kids and I truly believe that if we do prevention and work with kids to prevent them from using substances and let them know that they have a community that cares we do a lot for our future which is these kids,” Jensen said.

Jensen couldn’t put on the event by herself though as volunteers from groups throughout the Sioux Empire came out to lend a helping hand to those in need.

”The great thing about this event is that its neighbor caring for neighbor, its people who want to make sure that the people who we’re surrounded by love and care about us then we can give that love back,” South Dakota Ems Program Coordinator Emily Pogue said.

This is the 22nd year of the annual free back-to-school fair but this year is extra exciting.

It is the first year the event has returned to normal after having to change due to the pandemic over the last 2 years.

”In 2020 we had to cancel in 2021 we did a drive-thru which just wasn’t as exciting or successful because some people didn’t have the transportation or ability to get there,” Jensen said.

The event wrapped up at 1 pm with a free lunch for everyone that participated.

Organizers like Jensen hope more groups will continue to volunteer in the coming years.

