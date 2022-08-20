Minnesota Vikings wrap up training camp

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - Lost amidst the hoopla of Marshall native Trey Lance returning to Minnesota with the San Francisco 49ers with the Vikings was the fact that this week officially marked the end of the first training camp under first year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings officially closed training camp on Thursday with the second and final joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers whom they play tonight at US Bank Stadium.

From here on out they’ll play one more exhibition a week from tonight at Denver before opening the regular season on September 11th at home with the arch rival Green Bay Packers.

O’Connell has liked most of what he’s seen from the purple this camp, especially in the last two days as he got a chance to evaluate them against another team.

tonight's Vikings-49ers game

