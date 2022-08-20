Sioux Falls police investigating Saturday morning shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:00 Saturday morning.

It occurred near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue, on the east side of the city.

No injuries or deaths have been confirmed yet.

More details are expected to be released Monday morning during the regularly scheduled police breifing.

