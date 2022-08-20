Two dead in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are dead after a shooting in a north Rapid City apartment.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive on Saturday.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further details. We will update this story when new information is available.

