Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two dead in Rapid City shooting

Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are dead after a shooting in a north Rapid City apartment.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive on Saturday.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further details. We will update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two men were found dead at a site between Sioux Falls and Hartford on Aug. 18,...
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
Authorities are asking for your help in an investigation just out of Sioux Falls.
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

Latest News

Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a...
Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest
This is the 22nd year of the annual event.
Free back-to-school event prepares families for new school year
The event featured giveaways for several needed back-to-school items such as socks, underwear,...
Free back-to-school fair
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest