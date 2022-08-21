Avera Medical Minute
Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students and parents always remember the essentials, like pencils and notebooks, when heading back to school, but oftentimes a fresh haircut gets overlooked before getting back into the classroom.

Owner of 5 star Cutz in Sioux Falls, Tyrone Wilson, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about how Cutz for Kidz solves that problem, and the impact it can have on learning.

