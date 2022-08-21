Late passes and dramatic final laps highlight Saturday night at I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dusty Ballenger made the race winning move on a restart with two laps to go to get the win Saturday at I-90 Speedway in the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars. Colby Klaassen took with win in the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stocks. Miah Christensen took the trophy from the final starting spot in the USRA B-Modifieds and Dustin Gulbrandson made a final lap pass to win in the LawnSnow.com Hobby Stocks.

Renn Weber was out front for the first ten laps of the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint main event, but it was Logan Kafka overtaking him in traffic at the halfway point. Kafka would lead two laps before Weber would reclaim the lead on a restart on lap thirteen. Weber would see a similar move on a restart with two laps to go, this time he was on the other side of the move as Ballenger charged to the point in turn one. Ballenger – who started ninth – would claim his second win of the year at I-90 Speedway and it marks career win no. 27 at the track for him. Blaine Stegenga went from fifth to second in the final two laps with Weber in third. Trefer Waller raced from eleventh to fourth ahead of Andrew Sullivan who finished fifth after starting outside row 8.

Ryan DeBoer was out front for 15 laps of the T&R Contracting Late Model Street Stock feature before Colby Klaassen moved around him and into the lead. Klaassen would score his third win of the year at the track ahead of Cory Yeigh in second and Matt Steuerwald in third. DeBoer was fourth with John Hoing completing the top five.

Miah Christensen went from worst to first to get the win in the USRA B-Modified main. He started in position 20 and charged to the lead on lap 11, taking over the top spot from Kevin Joachim. Dustin Kruse was third from position 14 with Adam Chernotik and Chris Goetz in fifth. For Christensen, this is his fourth win of the year and career win 13 at I-90 Speedway.

Tyler Demers was one lap away from winning his first ever feature at I-90 Speedway, but it was the three-time track champion and seven-time national USRA champion Dustin Gulbrandson dipping to the inside in turn two and overtaking the lead on the final circuit. This is the fourth win of the year for Gulbrandson in the Lawn & Snow Company USRA Hobby Stocks. Demers was second ahead of Joel Norris, Tracy Halouska and Bryant Klaassen.

In the special event for the night, a Powder Puff feature, Ashlee Kelderman took the #18K to the win ahead of MacKenzie VanderWeide and Ashley Dubac. Angela Downs and Jordan Christensen completed the top five in the eleven car field.I-90 Speedway is back in action this Saturday with the Paramount Racing Series. Hot laps take to the speedway at 6:30 p.m.

