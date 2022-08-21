PREP SOCCER: Lincoln girls win first match on new turf field, Harrisburg & Brandon Valley boys play to a draw

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a new era for Lincoln High School athletics and a good start for their girls soccer team!

The Patriots finished christening their new field turf on the Lincoln High campus with a 3-0 win over visiting Rapid City Stevens on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a few blocks south on cliff, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley’s boys soccer teams fought to a 0-0 draw.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

