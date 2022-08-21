PREP SOCCER: Lincoln girls win first match on new turf field, Harrisburg & Brandon Valley boys play to a draw
Patriots christening new field turf, beat Stevens 3-0
Aug. 20, 2022
SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a new era for Lincoln High School athletics and a good start for their girls soccer team!
The Patriots finished christening their new field turf on the Lincoln High campus with a 3-0 win over visiting Rapid City Stevens on Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a few blocks south on cliff, Harrisburg and Brandon Valley’s boys soccer teams fought to a 0-0 draw.
