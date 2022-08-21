Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

RCPD believes shooting suspect is in a North Rapid City home

Rapid City police believe a suspect in Saturday's double shooting is in a home on Wood Avenue...
Rapid City police believe a suspect in Saturday's double shooting is in a home on Wood Avenue Sunday afternoon.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rapid City police are currently working in the 1300 block of Wood Avenue, where they believe a suspect in Saturday’s double homicide may be in a home, according to an RCPD social media post.

Police presence also includes the City/County Special Response Team. Police say they want to get everyone out of the home safely and have evacuated some nearby residences as a precaution.

“For the continued safety of our city, it is critical that the community share any information they have regarding all the individuals we are searching for. An anonymous tip can always be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and any information to 857411,” the post stated.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say two men were found dead at a site between Sioux Falls and Hartford on Aug. 18,...
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:00...
UPDATE: One dead in east Sioux Falls shooting
Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a...
Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation

Latest News

Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office...
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning north of...
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Cutz for Kidz
Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school
Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school
Cutz for Kidz providing haircuts before back to school