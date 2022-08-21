RCPD believes shooting suspect is in a North Rapid City home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rapid City police are currently working in the 1300 block of Wood Avenue, where they believe a suspect in Saturday’s double homicide may be in a home, according to an RCPD social media post.

Police presence also includes the City/County Special Response Team. Police say they want to get everyone out of the home safely and have evacuated some nearby residences as a precaution.

“For the continued safety of our city, it is critical that the community share any information they have regarding all the individuals we are searching for. An anonymous tip can always be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and any information to 857411,” the post stated.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

