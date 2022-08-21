Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There was a third shooting incident in Rapid City this weekend but in this case, no one was reportedly wounded.

Just after midnight Sunday, after the fair had closed, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunshots near the Central States Fairgrounds. On-duty deputies also heard gunshots and immediately responded to an area outside the fairgrounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. No suspects were found and law enforcement continues to investigate.

A video circulating on social media shows that as people were driving out of the fairgrounds, shots were fired. The shots, according to the person who recorded the video, possibly came from a nearby car.

“The Central States Fair continues to be a safe, family-friendly event. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office always has an increased presence at the fair,” PCSO Lieutenant Chris Hislip said.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

