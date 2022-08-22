All American Blood Drive aims to bolster supply ahead of Labor Day weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive to make sure there is enough supply available ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend.

The 7th Annual All American Blood Drive takes place Sept. 2. Dakota News Now, along with the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, and the Minnesota Ave. Dairy Queen are partnering with the blood bank as part of an effort to boost donations.

The blood drive takes place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center on Southeastern Drive in Sioux Falls. Donors must register ahead of time; you can do that online or by calling 605-331-3222.

“The Labor Day weekend is one of our top 3 holidays where a strong blood supply is essential as blood usage reaches record levels,” said Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “With more people traveling to enjoy the last few days of the summer, we typically see a larger number of patients requiring blood transfusions due to accidents, traumas, and unexpected surgeries.”

Donors donating blood on Friday, Sept. 2 will receive a special commemorative ALL AMERICAN BLOOD DONOR t-shirt, a three day pass for the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, a “pint for a pint” D.Q. certificate (compliments of the Minnesota Ave. D.Q.), and a $10 Hy-Vee fuel voucher redeemable at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health. Please bring an ID with you. It is recommended that donors eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.

