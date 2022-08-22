Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

All American Blood Drive aims to bolster supply ahead of Labor Day weekend

Local blood supplies remain low. As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the Community...
Local blood supplies remain low. As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the Community Blood Bank wants to make sure there is enough blood for those who need it.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive to make sure there is enough supply available ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend.

The 7th Annual All American Blood Drive takes place Sept. 2. Dakota News Now, along with the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, and the Minnesota Ave. Dairy Queen are partnering with the blood bank as part of an effort to boost donations.

The blood drive takes place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center on Southeastern Drive in Sioux Falls. Donors must register ahead of time; you can do that online or by calling 605-331-3222.

“The Labor Day weekend is one of our top 3 holidays where a strong blood supply is essential as blood usage reaches record levels,” said Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “With more people traveling to enjoy the last few days of the summer, we typically see a larger number of patients requiring blood transfusions due to accidents, traumas, and unexpected surgeries.”

Donors donating blood on Friday, Sept. 2 will receive a special commemorative ALL AMERICAN BLOOD DONOR t-shirt, a three day pass for the Avera McKennan Fitness Center, a “pint for a pint” D.Q. certificate (compliments of the Minnesota Ave. D.Q.), and a $10 Hy-Vee fuel voucher redeemable at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health. Please bring an ID with you. It is recommended that donors eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.

Sign up for the All American Blood Drive here

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:00...
UPDATE: One dead in east Sioux Falls shooting
Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a...
Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning north of...
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City

Latest News

Artist Kyle Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family-...
New Sioux Falls mural calls for peace amidst frequent shootings
Jonathan Karl, the ABC News Chief Washington correspondent who has covered the White House...
Chief Washington correspondent and author Jonathan Karl featured guest at SDSU
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Government Accountability Board refers a Gov. Noem related complaint to SD Attorney General
SFSD receives grant to bolster after-school care