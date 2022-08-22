Avera Medical Minute
Amber Alert: Police say 2 girls abducted in Kansas City

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Cassiah Owsley, left, and Marlaya Owsley, right.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City.

Police are trying to find Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4.

Authorities have identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert says the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)(ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

