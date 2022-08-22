Avera Medical Minute
Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

He still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door. (KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Truck driver Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his tractor trailer’s windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass, KMOV reported.

Campbell soon realized it was caused by a bullet that narrowly missed him.

“Six inches to the left, it would have been a headshot,” Campbell said.

The incident happened Thursday on I-270 in Hazelwood, Missouri, just outside of St. Louis.

Campbell waited until it was safe to pull over and called the police. It took a week for police to take a report.

Hazelwood Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

Campbell says he still has the bullet fragment that was wedged in the truck door.

