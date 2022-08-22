Avera Medical Minute
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning

Shooting in eastern Sioux Falls at apartment complex leaves one dead
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain.

The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad was there and spoke to his wife and daughter.

