GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Season Premiere (8-21-22)!

Top sights, sounds and moments from "Week 0" of South Dakota prep football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from "Week 0" of the South Dakota prep football season!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s nothing quite like prep and college football in our region, and each week, we at Dakota News Now have a special way of celebrating the top sights, sounds and moments that our cameras capture.

We call it “Gridiron Greatness”, a highlight video we’ve been doing for a couple decades now, celebrating pigskin through all levels in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota.

Though college and the bigger high schools will begin to join us along the way, this Week Zero was all about South Dakota 11B and 9-Man schools, and they gave us plenty to choose from!

