Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Proposed education standards, abortion opinion polling

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at proposed education standards in South Dakota, including a social studies draft from Gov. Noem’s office.

SD News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney joins the show to breaking down new polling on abortion opinions in South Dakota and what it could mean for future legislation in the state.

And Lewis & Clark Regional Water System executive director Troy Larson discusses the growing need for water resources in the state, and how water plays a role in new development for growing cities like Sioux Falls.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:00...
UPDATE: One dead in east Sioux Falls shooting
Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a...
Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning

Latest News

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warm start to the week
Ransom Church gives away over 800 shoes at back to school event
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Cutz for Kidz provides free haircuts as school starts in Sioux Falls this week