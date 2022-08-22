Matters of the State: Proposed education standards, abortion opinion polling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at proposed education standards in South Dakota, including a social studies draft from Gov. Noem’s office.

SD News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney joins the show to breaking down new polling on abortion opinions in South Dakota and what it could mean for future legislation in the state.

And Lewis & Clark Regional Water System executive director Troy Larson discusses the growing need for water resources in the state, and how water plays a role in new development for growing cities like Sioux Falls.

