New Sioux Falls mural calls for peace amidst frequent shootings

Artist Kyle Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family-...
Artist Kyle Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family- making this mural more personal. Holbrook used a brush and acrylic paint for this mural.(Moving Lives of Kids Arts Center)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the increasing gun violence in Sioux Falls and the greater United States, an international artist is calling for peace.

Artist Kyle Holbrook has painted murals in 43 countries and 42 states around the world. Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family- making this mural more personal.

The mural, “Peace Sioux Falls,” is part of a “Gun Violence Awareness National Tour” to all 50 States- according to a press release from the organization that sponsored the mural- Moving Lives of Kids Arts Center. Artist Kyle Holbrook chose to paint hand throwing up the peace symbol to focus on the human aspect for solutions to gun violence as opposed to the guns that do not shoot by themselves.

This mural is meant to be a healing place for himself and the families of lost loved ones. The artist and sponsoring organization hope that people will take pictures with the mural and share them to spread the message of Peace and Awareness to Stop Violence.

