Parents transition to empty nests as universities begin classes

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Moving out for the first time can give young adults a new sense of freedom, but for their parents, it can give them a sense of loss and grief.

Students at universities across the state began classes today, and the new school year means a transition for some parents as well.

”We spend a lot of time preparing kids to go off after high school graduation, so either to new jobs or new apartments or to college, but we rarely think about the people that are being left behind, which would be the parents,” said Sanford Integrated Health Therapist Karla Salem.

Salem says experiencing a sense of loss and sadness when all the children have left home is common. It’s called empty nest syndrome, and it can cause parents to re-evaluate their lives.

“Parents have to start doing some transitioning, start looking at their life, start looking at what they’ve been doing with their life. That tends to be a very difficult thing because they start to evaluate, ‘Is this where I wanted to be in my life? What do I do with these big blocks of time?’” said Salem.

Empty nest syndrome can change marriage dynamics and make parents feel a lack of control.

“Parents sometimes have the perception that they are able to control their children when they’re under their roof, and all of a sudden, they’re not there anymore. So, there can be this loss of what’s going on, what’s happening, and then that can parlay into a lot of anxiety,” said Salem.

Women tend to be more affected by empty nest syndrome than men.

”Women tend to be the primary caretakers for kids, coordinating schedules and activities and appointments. So, all of a sudden, their role is much less than it ever has been before,” said Salem.

Christine Angerhofer just moved her youngest son into college at Northern State University, and says she knows she’s not the only mother worried about the transition.

”It’s going to be really hard not having him home every day. So, I really feel for those moms out there who have to say goodbye to their babies and have to get used to them not being home,” said Christine.

Christine’s husband Darin Angerhofer says he wants his son to embrace college, but he will miss having him home at night.

”Just to have him close by is great, but I just know that he’ll take the whole college experience in. The nightlife will be quiet at home, so we’ll just have to fill our void with movies and hanging out together,” said Darin.

Fortunatley, the Angerhofers are from Aberdeen and are only a short drive from their son.

While becoming an empty-nester can be hard for some parents, it also creates an opportunity to find other hobbies to occupy the free time.

“They usually start developing new interests, like maybe, ‘I’m going to read more or maybe I’m going to take this class or I’m going to learn how to paint.’ They usually have a little bit of an idea in the back of their mind as far as what they will do when they have maybe some extra time,” said Salem.

Salem says that most symptoms of empty nest syndrome subside in time, but if they become severe, she recommends contacting a physician or counselor.

