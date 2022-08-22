Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide

Avera Medical Minute
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home.

Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said officers responded to a home on S. Duluth Avenue near W. 21st Street on Aug. 19 for a death investigation. They found Billion dead inside the home.

An autopsy performed Monday determined the manner of death was homicide by gunshot.

Clemens said detectives believe the victim may have died sometime during the night of Aug. 16 or the morning of Aug. 17.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Authorities are asking anyone about the incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

