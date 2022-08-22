Salvation Army seeing increased demand in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Salvation Army in Sioux Falls has seen an increase in demand for different services.

Major Marlys Anderson with the Salvation Army says despite being short on volunteers The demand for resources has gone up.

She says this is especially true for the food resources they offer, such as their Sunday breakfast program.

“Sunday morning, we used to have sixty people that would come for breakfast. Last Sunday we had one hundred and thirty-five. So, we are seeing double numbers with our meals we are serving,” said Major Marlys Anderson, Salvation Army.

She says food costs are not the only aspect seeing increased demand.

“Our social services department helps with rent and utilities, and we have seen more people come in through that,” said Anderson.

They say the services they offer have been utilized by a variety of people.

“These services are not just for people that are just homeless, they’re for people that may be working but are struggling,” said Lieutenant Katrina Andrews, Salvation Army.

Although it’s just a meal to some people, it means a lot to those who otherwise might go without.

“Coming here is their only source of food on the weekend, so it’s a big deal for a lot of people,” said Richard Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls resident.

The Salvation Army in Sioux Falls wants to make sure people know they have many different resources throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.