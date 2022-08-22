SDSU to host ABC News Chief Washington correspondent at Daschle Dialogues

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of their 2022 Daschle Dialogues, South Dakota State University is hosting the ABC News Chief Washington correspondent, who has covered the White House under four presidents- Jonathan Karl.

The Daschle Dialogues is a series of lectures and talks hosted by South Dakota State University that feature nationally relevant figures discussing thought-provoking topics.

“I have a great deal of admiration for Jonathan Karl as a professional and look forward to hearing his perspective on today’s political climate and the lessons from history that may provide context for what we face today,” Daschle said.

This year’s Daschle Dialogues will be held at 6 p.m., Sept. 25 in the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Public tickets for the 2022 Daschle Dialogues will be made available at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. There is no cost for the event, and tickets are limited to two per person. All tickets must be secured online.

Karl’s professional experience

Karl is the co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and was the chief White House correspondent for ABC News from December 2012 through January 2021. He has covered eight presidential elections and has broad experience covering Congress, foreign policy, and the military. He is the author of two The New York Times bestsellers: “Front Row at the Trump Show” and “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.”

Karl won the Walter Cronkite Award for National Individual Achievement and the National Press Foundation’s Everett McKinley Dirksen Award, the highest honor for congressional reporting. He is also one of the few journalists to win the Radio and TV Correspondents’ Association’s Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based reporting twice, in 2010 and 2015. He won an Emmy® Award for coverage of the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Before joining ABC News in 2003, Karl served as a congressional correspondent for CNN.

The Black Hills sparked Karl’s passions

Karl’s formative years were spent growing up in the Black Hills. He credits his passion for history and journalism to his adolescent years when his family moved to South Dakota. While living in two adjoining motel rooms in Hill City, his mother and stepfather conducted an oral history for the University of South Dakota, interviewing the men who worked to create Mount Rushmore.

More about the 2022 Daschle Dialogues

Daschle Dialogues is the public series of the Senator Thomas A. Daschle Congressional Research Study and is underwritten by private gifts to the SDSU Foundation. Daschle, a 1969 SDSU graduate, selected SDSU to preserve his official papers and items from his 26-year career in Congress. He was the Senate Democratic Leader from 1995 to 2005, including time as both majority and minority leader. Daschle’s papers have been the basis for research by SDSU faculty, scholars and students.

Chuck Raasch, a veteran national reporter with USA Today, Gannett News Service and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and author of “Imperfect Union: A Father’s Search for his Son in the Aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg,” will moderate the discussion with Karl and Daschle.

