SFSD receives grant to bolster after-school care

$1.2 million to increase access and opportunities
(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) received a $1.2 Million 21st Century Grant to support after-school care at four targeted elementary schools.

This is the first year SFSD applied and was approved as the recipient, according to a press release from the SFSD.

Funding will enhance programming at the following SFSD schools:

• Elementary Immersion Center at Jane Addams

• Anne Sullivan Elementary

• Garfield Elementary

• Laura B. Anderson Elementary

Parents/Guardians at these schools will soon receive more information about enrolling their children in the after-school activities.

Enrichment opportunities made possible by the grant

The District says two of the five priority areas will be continued in their after-school program. The program will focus on Academic Success and Community Engagement, as they will offer tutoring/homework help, mentoring, science and technology programs, art, music, sports, and community service activities. The District has adopted the Community Learning Center Model where students receive academic enrichment opportunities along with activities designed to complement what is taught during the traditional school day.

Grant funds will allow more students at four schools access to those opportunities as funding will scholarship those participants.

21 Century Grants are reserved for schools with high rates of Free/Reduced Meals served known as Title I schools. The additional support allows schools to serve as a safe place for students of working families.

