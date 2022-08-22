Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police identify homicide victim; No arrests made

Tunis Lomax was fatally shot outside a Sioux Falls apartment on Aug. 20, according to police....
Tunis Lomax was fatally shot outside a Sioux Falls apartment on Aug. 20, according to police. His family held a vigil the following day to honor him.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a weekend homicide in Sioux Falls, though few details about what led up to his death have been released.

Tunis Lomax was fatally shot early Saturday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. Saturday at an apartment on S. Stephen Avenue near the intersection of E. 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Clemens said several people contacted authorities after hearing a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found Lomax outside the apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Clemens said no arrests have been made in the shooting. He said police are treating the investigation as a homicide. Authorities are following up with several leads, but are still asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Police believe only a single gunshot was fired. Clemens said they are still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Family members previously identified Lomax at a vigil held Sunday night. The 36-year-old was married and had three children.

