Streaming local sports through partnership with Metro Sports TV

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We talked with the Director of Sioux Falls Broadcasts Brad Newitt about the new partnership between Dakota News Now and Metro Sports TV. He explained that now it will be easy to watch local sports from different schools. They will stream live on our website or at a later time for your convenience.

