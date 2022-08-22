Warm Start to the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. We’ll see a little more cloud cover up to the north. Highs will be in the 80s in the eastern half of the region. Out to the west, it will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s for some! Overnight, we could see a few showers roll through northern parts of the region with a rumble of thunder mixed in, as well.

Tuesday is looking like it will be dry during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and the 90s. Heading into Tuesday night, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms roll through the region. Some of those could last until Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking like a nice day with highs in the low to mid 80s, but we bring back in a chance of rain Wednesday night.

We’ll keep some slight chances of rain in the forecast heading into the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of us. Over the weekend, we could see a few thunderstorms on Saturday with clearing conditions Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s over the weekend. Next week, we’re looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

