Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warm Start to the Week

A Few Spotty Showers
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. We’ll see a little more cloud cover up to the north. Highs will be in the 80s in the eastern half of the region. Out to the west, it will be hotter with highs in the mid 90s for some! Overnight, we could see a few showers roll through northern parts of the region with a rumble of thunder mixed in, as well.

Tuesday is looking like it will be dry during the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and the 90s. Heading into Tuesday night, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms roll through the region. Some of those could last until Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking like a nice day with highs in the low to mid 80s, but we bring back in a chance of rain Wednesday night.

We’ll keep some slight chances of rain in the forecast heading into the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of us. Over the weekend, we could see a few thunderstorms on Saturday with clearing conditions Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s over the weekend. Next week, we’re looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:00...
UPDATE: One dead in east Sioux Falls shooting
Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a...
Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest
Sturgis and sex trafficking: advocates say the problem is growing each year
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas

Latest News

Sunday Night Forecast, Dakota News Now
Sunday Night Forecast, Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice start to the week
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Sunday August 21
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Sunday August 21
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Showers and Isolated Storms Tonight