SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in central South Dakota this morning. Those will continue to die down as the morning rolls on. It’s going to be another warm day across the region. We should be in the lower 80s this time of the year and all of us are above that. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east to the low to mid 90s out west. We’re tracking some spotty showers and storms for tonight mainly in central and western South Dakota, but some will attempt to drift into the southeastern part of the state overnight.

The trend of some spotty showers and storms will linger into Tuesday. These showers and storms won’t produce much for rainfall and it’s going to be extremely isolated. Temperatures will still get into the upper 80s west and the lower to mid 80s east.

We’ll keep some slight chances of rain in the forecast heading into the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s for most of us. Over the weekend, we could see a few thunderstorms on Saturday with clearing conditions Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s over the weekend. Next week, we’re looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

