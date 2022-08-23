Canaries try to snap losing streak with Sioux City at the Birdcage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries brought a 9-game losing streak to the Birdcage Monday night with the Sioux City Explorers in town trying to maintain their spot in the American Association playoffs.

Trey Michalczewski homered in game one but the Birds fell way behind early and lost for the 10th straight time by the final of 8-2.

But Gavin LaValley’s solo HR and great pitching by Ledesma (6 IP-3 hits) helped the Canaries with the nightcap 1-0 and snap the losing streak. The Birds are now 32-55 and at this point are only able to play the role of spoilers against the X’s who have the final playoff spot by the narrowest of margins over Lincoln. Sioux Falls has 13 games left in the regular season.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.