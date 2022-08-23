Avera Medical Minute
New programs and exciting updates for Sioux Falls schools

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Superintendent of Sioux Falls Schools Dr. Jane Stavem about the changes and updates happening to Sioux Falls schools this year. There will be a new bus stop app that can be downloaded on phones for free to follow a child’s journey to and from school. There will also be enrichment programs and new ag courses. Even American Sign Language! Good luck to all in the new school year.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

