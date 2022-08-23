New programs and exciting updates for Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Superintendent of Sioux Falls Schools Dr. Jane Stavem about the changes and updates happening to Sioux Falls schools this year. There will be a new bus stop app that can be downloaded on phones for free to follow a child’s journey to and from school. There will also be enrichment programs and new ag courses. Even American Sign Language! Good luck to all in the new school year.

