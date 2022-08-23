Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman dominates first round of Boys City Golf Tournament

Knights go 3 over par as a team at Elmwood
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights had a sensational day on the links Monday in the first day of the Boys City Golf Tournament. Tom Jansa’s team went 3 over par and has a 21 shot lead over Jefferson after 18 holes.

Taten Mauney and Nolan Cinco each shot even par 72′s to share the top spot on the leader board. Taten’s older brother Radley, who shot a 64 at Brandon last Monday (with an eagle and ace back to back) is next with a 73 and Will Hurd came in with a 74 for their team score of 291. Mac Drake’s 75 didn’t even count and it was better than any other player on all 5 teams. Jefferson is second with a 312, Lincoln at 324, Roosevelt 361 and Washington 423.

The final 2 rounds are September 13th at Prairie Green and September 20th at Willow Run.

