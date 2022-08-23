Avera Medical Minute
Pierre hoping that Trappers will be back at Hyde Stadium next summer

Expedition League was down to two teams when the season ended early this summer
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Pierre Trappers wood bat baseball team has been really well-received by the local community. Games at Hyde Stadium have been well attended the last few summers. But this year the Expedition League season was cut short because the league was down to just 2 teams, with Pierre losing to powerful Souris Valley in the championship series.

Jackson Bruce knows how popular these games have been and he’s working hard to find a new summer league for these college players and Trappers fans. ”So really I think it’s just important that we bring it back, well keep it here not bring it back, keep it here for the people who have latched onto it I think it’s been a good thing for the, a good thing for the community. So I think it’s important to keep having a team that can stay in town and be a team out here for everyone to root for,” says Bruce.

The Trappers have the perfect venue for these games. Hopefully Bruce can help keep the team afloat. Maybe the Northwoods league could expand to include Pierre and Bismarck...

