Police close Sioux Falls intersection due to ‘suspicious package’ related to bank robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have closed a busy intersection in eastern Sioux Falls over what they are calling a “suspicious package” linked to a bank robbery investigation.

The package was found outside a business near Rice Street and Cliff Avenue late Tuesday morning, according to Police Spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police closed the intersection to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic while officers investigate the suspicious package. Clemens said the intersection may be closed for several hours. He asked people to avoid the area.

Clemens told Dakota News Now the response to the package is “related” to a robbery attempt at a nearby bank, though he did not provide any additional details.

