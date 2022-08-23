Police report multiple ATM burglaries in Brookings County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, a series of crimes of a similar nature involve suspects stealing car and driving it into an ATM, allowing the suspects to take cash.

Officers notified the public on Facebook of the latest burglary that took place on Wednesday, around 2 a.m. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota State University Police Department were alerted to an alarm at the ATM of a bank northwest of Volga. Arriving deputies discovered the suspect(s) used a stolen Ford F250 from a business in Brookings, to damage the ATM. Once damaged, an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the machine and the suspect(s) fled the area.

According to the post, this is not the first ATM burglary of this kind. Over the last several months there have been a series of ATMs targeted in the area, and several cases involved stolen vehicles from local businesses. The burglaries usually involve multiple suspects, one stays in the getaway car, acting as a lookout while the other commits the crime. In this case, it is believed a white SUV was used as the lookout vehicle and can be seen in the area just prior to the crime.

Authorities as for any helpful surveillance video footage

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is requesting businesses and residents in the area, especially Washington Rd, Second St., and Hansina Ave check their surveillance video prior to and after the above time and date to aid in identifying the year, make, model of the white lookout vehicle. The suspect vehicle is presumed to be licensed out of Colorado. The F250 used in the commission of the crime was recovered near 2nd St and Marvin Ave in Volga, SD.

Anyone with any information about this case can contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting BrookingsAreaCrimeStoppers.com or by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).

