Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after accidentally shooting a woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young suspect “accidentally discharged” a gun and left a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was driving a car with other passengers. One of the passengers saw two men walk by that they knew. The woman offered them a ride, and as one of them got into the car, a gun was shot. The bullet went through the back of the seat and hit the driver in the back. The two men she had offered a ride to ran away.

Authorities say they found the two suspects nearby, and one had a gun on him. Clemens said the suspect was trying to clear the gun, and when it accidentally discharged.

The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Martinez from Sioux Falls, was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and had some outstanding warrants. The other suspect was 18-year-old Kane Jandreaufrom Sioux Falls also had outstanding warrants.

