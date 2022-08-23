Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Sioux Falls man faces charges after accidentally shooting a woman

Anthony Martinez (right) was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault,...
Anthony Martinez (right) was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and some warrants. The other suspect Kane Jandreau (left) from Sioux Falls.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a young suspect “accidentally discharged” a gun and left a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman was driving a car with other passengers. One of the passengers saw two men walk by that they knew. The woman offered them a ride, and as one of them got into the car, a gun was shot. The bullet went through the back of the seat and hit the driver in the back. The two men she had offered a ride to ran away.

Authorities say they found the two suspects nearby, and one had a gun on him. Clemens said the suspect was trying to clear the gun, and when it accidentally discharged.

The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Martinez from Sioux Falls, was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and had some outstanding warrants. The other suspect was 18-year-old Kane Jandreaufrom Sioux Falls also had outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says
A man was shot and killed at a mobile home on 1980 Country Road early this morning north of...
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Tunis Lomax was fatally shot outside a Sioux Falls apartment on Aug. 20, according to police....
Sioux Falls police identify homicide victim; No arrests made

Latest News

South Dakota Brand Board
State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock
CHANGE program in Sioux Falls addresses triggers, violent behaviors at root issues
CHANGE program addresses growing violence, shootings in Sioux Falls
New programs and exciting updates for Sioux Falls schools
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Another warm day